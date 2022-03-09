Govt school peon in MP suspended for watching obscene videos at work

An official in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district stated on Wednesday that a peon posted at a government girls' school had been suspended for allegedly watching obscene videos on his mobile phone during work hours and disregarding his duties.

According to him, the action was taken based on an allegation that the 40-year-old staffer was watching obscene videos on school premises.

We received a complaint that the peon was not working properly and was watching obscene videos in the school, following which I probed the matter and found the allegations to be true. His suspension orders were issued under the Civil Services Conduct Rules, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas said.





The accused peon used to arrive late to work and leave early. The probe also revealed that he was not listening to the orders given by the school principal and remained glued to his cell phone, the official added

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:42 PM IST