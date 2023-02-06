e-Paper Get App
Centre releases details of vacant posts in KVs, Navodaya schools, central universities, IITs; read here

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya | File Photo
New Delhi: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools, and Central Higher Education Institutes across the country, according to the Ministry of Education.

According to the state minister of education Subhas Sarkar, there are around 12,000 teaching positions open at Kendriya Vidyalayas, 4,425 in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and 6,180 in central universities. The minister was responding to a question from the Parliament on how many teaching and non-teaching positions there are open at KVs, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), and higher education facilities across the nation.

According to ministry data, there are currently 314 open teaching positions in other institutions, 61 in the School of Planning and Architecture, 353 in the Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), 2,089 in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 484 in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and 3,271 teaching positions open in JNVs, IIMs, and IISc.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, promotion and additional requirement on account of up-gradation or sanctioning of new streams as well as enhancement of students’ strength,” Sarkar said while adding that efforts are being made to fill up vacant posts.

CRISIS IN STATE’S LEADING UNIVERSITY: Over 55% teaching posts lie vacant in DAVV Indore as VCs...
article-image

