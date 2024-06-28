Govt Ready For Discussion On NEET But That Should Happen By Maintaining Decorum: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum.

Interacting with reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, the minister appealed to them not to confuse the students

"The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum. The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government's intention that we are ready to face any issue," Pradhan said outside Parliament.

He said the government's responsibility is towards the youth and students of the country.

"When the government is ready to put forth its side then what is the confusion? We are going to take the strictest action and the CBI is going to nab everyone (involved). We will not spare anyone," Pradhan said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4 and almost immediately were followed by allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar.

"We are not going to spare anyone. Those in charge of NTA have been removed and the responsibility has been given to senior officials. All of this is proof of the government's commitment. I want to appeal to the opposition that they should not confuse the students," Pradhan said.

"A credible high-level committee has also been formed for reforms. Soon, the dates of all those exams (postponed or cancelled) will also be announced. I request the opposition to join the discussion," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha has allotted 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Tuesday.