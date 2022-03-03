Govt: Rational to open schools, normal affairs of society while taking necessary precautions

New Delhi: The Health Ministry said on Thursday that unvaccinated people are responsible for 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths in India so far this year, though the country is now in a "vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase" and that it is "rational" to reopen schools, colleges, economic activities, and normal social activities while taking necessary precautions.

Senior health ministry officials said, 74 percent of adolescents between 15-18 years of age have been administered their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 39 percent have given both doses while addressing a press conference.

They said India witnessed considerably lower number of Covid deaths due to vaccine development, its rapid deployment, acceptance and wide coverage.

They said the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 98.9 percent effective in preventing mortality, while both doses are 99.3 percent effective.

They said that the efforts of healthcare, frontline workers coupled with vaccination coverage helped ineffective containment of the recent Covid surge.

V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), said, "We are in a vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase. It is rational to open schools, colleges, resorts, economic activities, and normal affairs of society. But we should be watchful and vigilant.

Presently, 29 districts across the country have over 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, while 34 districts have a positivity rate between 5-10 percent, the officials said.

They said that with the whole of government and whole of society approach India has been able to avert the crisis of the potentially devastating magnitude of Covid seen in other countries

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to adopt Delhi Model for Smart Education in it schools

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:08 PM IST