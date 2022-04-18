Governor not forwarding NEET Bill is insult to people, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Monday said Governor R.N.Ravi not passing the NEET exemption Bill to the President is an act of insulting the people.

He also said if need be, an all-party meeting will be called later after examining the steps taken by the Governor in forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said it is 70 days since the Assembly resent the Bill to Ravi after he had earlier sent it back to the House for reconsideration.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is the common entrance test for admissions to medical colleges.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for the state from the NEET had passed a bill to that effect.

The Bill was sent to Ravi for forwarding to the President for his assent. However, Ravi sent back the Bill to the Assembly for reconsideration. The Assembly, in turn, approved the Bill again and sent it to Ravi in February.

On boycotting the tea party hosted by Ravi, the Chief Minister said participating in the tea party would be an insult to the about 7.5 crore people of the state as the NEET exemption Bill is the reflection of people's views.

Stalin said the Bill is lying in the Governor's office without any attention."I have written a letter to the Governor, and necessary clarifications have been given," Stalin added.

Stalin also said personally he does not have any enmity with Ravi, and the relationship between them is cordial."He is a nice person to be with. He gives us immense respect. And as a Governor, we are also giving the necessary respect to that position," Stalin remarked.

According to Stalin, the Governor should forward the NEET exemption Bill to the President and not forwarding it is inappropriate and against the honour of the House.

"It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:09 PM IST