Government To Conduct Exams In 15 Languages: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh | Image: Twitter- Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Centre has recently decided to hold government job recruitment test, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in 15 languages so that the youth of the country do not miss any opportunity. This historic decision will give impetus to participation of local youth and encourage regional languages, he said, addressing the 14th Hindi Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"It has been recently decided to conduct the government job test in 15 Indian languages so that the language barrier does not let any youth of the country miss the job opportunity," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani, he said, referring to the recruitment test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Read Also Tamil Nadu: CM asks for central govt exams to be conducted in regional languages

"Notable progress has been made in the last more than nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the Indian regional languages besides the official language Hindi," the minister said. The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects, he said. Singh said there had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi.

"The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things (review of scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission). Though the policy was initiated with the Official Language Rules, 1976, significant progress has been made only in the last five-six years," he added. Singh said the Staff Selection Commission recently unveiled the format for candidates to write their examination in 15 languages, and plans are afoot to allow written tests in all 22 scheduled languages.

"The JEE, NEET and UGC exams are also being conducted in 12 of our languages," he said. In UPSC, there is still a dearth of higher studies subject books but efforts are on in coordination with the Education Ministry to promote specialised books in Indian languages, the minister said. The first MBBS course in Hindi in the country was launched in October last year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. And now Uttarakhand has become the second state to launch an MBBS programme in Hindi, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)