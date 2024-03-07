Government Law College Mumbai Hosts AI Panel Discussion, Renowned Experts To Discuss Benefits & Risks

File photo

Mumbai: In a bid to dissect the burgeoning influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on society, the D.M. Harish Foundation, in collaboration with the Moot Court Association of Government Law College, Mumbai, is set to host a thought-provoking panel discussion on the theme "The Benefits and Risks of AI - Creator or Destroyer?"

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Law College auditorium in Churchgate.

AI's rapid evolution and its consequential impact on various facets of life have prompted intense debate globally. The panel discussion aims to delve into the ethical, privacy, and legal ramifications of AI adoption. With AI permeating diverse sectors at an unprecedented pace, concerns regarding its potential pitfalls alongside its myriad benefits have come to the fore.

Renowned figures from diverse backgrounds are slated to grace the panel, offering multifaceted insights into the AI discourse. Moderating the discussion will be Mr. Haresh Jagtiani, a distinguished Senior Advocate at the Bombay High Court. The esteemed panelists include:

Mr. Milind Deora, former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping.

Dr. Prasad Karande, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, Mumbai University (MU).

Mr. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

Mr. Jagdish Moorjani, Co-founder, CitiusTech.

Mr. Kishu Daswani, Professor, Government Law College.

Each panelist brings a unique perspective shaped by their expertise and experience, promising a comprehensive exploration of AI's dual nature as a potential catalyst for progress and a harbinger of unforeseen challenges.

The panel discussion serves as a precursor to the 25th D.M. Harish Government Law College International Moot Court Competition, 2024, commemorating the legacy of the late Mr. D.M. Harish, a luminary in Indian legal circles. Hosted annually by the Government Law College, Mumbai, and the D.M. Harish Foundation, this prestigious moot court competition attracts participation from leading law colleges worldwide.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Asmita Vaidya, Principal of Government Law College, and the dedicated efforts of faculty members, the Moot Court Association, led by Ms. Vidula Barje, has orchestrated yet another intellectually stimulating event. Since its inception in 2000, the competition has served as a crucible for legal minds to grapple with pressing issues in international law, guided by eminent judges and legal luminaries.

The panel discussion promises to be a captivating discourse, offering attendees a deeper understanding of AI's profound impact on society and the legal landscape. Entry to the event is open to all, beckoning enthusiasts and scholars alike to engage in this pivotal conversation shaping our collective future