Government Confirms 27 Percent OBC Reservation In Central Civil Posts And Services, Lok Sabha Told

New Delhi: The government provides 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the Centre, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The implementation of the reservation policy is being done by the Department of Personnel and Training, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said in response to a question.

"Government has a reservation policy through OM (office memorandum) dated 8.9.1993 of the Department of Personnel and Training and other instructions issued from time to time, under which 27 per cent of vacancies in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the government are reserved for OBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)," the minister said in a written reply.

He said the ministry is taking measures for the welfare of OBCs under the umbrella scheme of the PM Young Achievers’ Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI), which includes pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, top-class education in schools and colleges and construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls.

Besides, there is the "Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS-OBC)" that includes the National Fellowship for OBCs and the Dr Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme of Interest Subsidy on Educational Loans for overseas studies for OBCs and economically backward classes (EBCs), Verma said.

He added that schemes for the welfare of OBCs are reviewed from time to time in consultation with all stakeholders and concerned ministries and departments.

