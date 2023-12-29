Government College Teachers Warned: Submit Annual Reports or Face Disciplinary Action | representative pic/ Pixabay

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued a stern warning to teachers at government colleges who have not complied with directives regarding the filing of annual confidential reports (ACR), according to media reports. Teachers are instructed to submit their ACR within a week or face potential disciplinary action, The DHE .

The warning specifically targets those teachers who have yet to submit their ACR. The DHE has emphasized that if teachers fail to submit their ACR by January 5, their ACR for the academic year 2022-23 may be considered "blank." This warning comes after the DHE extended the deadline for filing the ACR for the second time, providing a last chance for non-compliant teachers.

The ACR, a mandatory submission for every teacher at government colleges through an online portal, undergoes a process where Assistant/Associate Professors fill out the necessary details and submit them to their respective Principals. The Principals then forward the ACR to higher authorities. Technical errors have been cited as the reason for some teachers being unable to file their ACR in a timely manner.

Acknowledging these challenges, the DHE, while granting a final opportunity, has emphasized that disciplinary action will be taken against teachers and their ACR for 2022-23 will be considered blank if not submitted by the specified date. The DHE's communiqué to government colleges in the state underscores the significance of adhering to the ACR submission process.