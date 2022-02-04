Google reveals new Chromebook devices for teachers, students

Tech giant Google has introduced a new lineup of secure and sustainable Chromebook devices -- along with updated educational programs, resources, and Chrome OS enhancements -- specifically designed for educators.

The company said that Chromebooks play an important role in the classroom, helping 50 million students and teachers learn and collaborate from wherever they are.

"We know there are many types of Chromebooks out there, and it can be hard to find the right match," Racha Slaoui, Product Manager, Chrome OS, said in a blogpost.

"On our new Chromebook discovery page, you can easily search for device capabilities like graphic design and lesson planning. You can also find which Chromebooks have features like LTE connectivity, improved video conferencing and camera-based document scanning," Slaoui added.

New teacher-inspired Chromebooks -- like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook -- have improved stylus capabilities, design and performance. And with the same OS as their students, teachers can easily help them troubleshoot and navigate the latest updates.

With these new, more powerful devices, schools can continue helping students plan their futures.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:23 PM IST