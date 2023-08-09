Google Intern To UPSC Rank 202: Ram Sabbanwad's Inspiring Journey

Ram Sabbanwad | LinkedIn

Ram Sabbanwad, a name that embodies determination and perseverance, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 202nd rank in the one of the well renowned Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. What makes his journey even more inspiring is his transition from a Google intern to a successful UPSC candidate.

As per reports, Ram did an internship in Google, after completing his studies in engineering at the education hub of Maharashtra, Pune. Following that, he also pursued an MBA course in Public Administration.

Step 1: From Silicon Valley to Civil Services

Sabbanwad, hailing from Handarguli village, located in the Udgir Taluka of Latur district in Maharashtra, began his journey in the tech industry as an intern at Google. His stint in Silicon Valley provided him with valuable skills and experiences. However, he had a different calling – the civil services. Driven by a desire to contribute to society, he embarked on the challenging path of UPSC preparation.

Step 2: Determination and Dedication

Sabbanwad's journey from the tech world to the realm of civil services demanded unwavering determination and dedication. Balancing the demands of rigorous preparation with his prior commitments showcased his strong will and commitment to his goals.

Step 3: Overcoming Challenges

Ram said that he was unwell for a long time during his job tenure in Pune. His blood platelet count fell. He consulted a government hospital for the initial medical checkup and another hospital in Nanded for a blood test but couldn’t avail quality treatment in both hospitals. Later, he decided to overhaul the system by becoming a civil service officer and started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Step 4: Cracking the UPSC

Ram attempted for the UPSC in 2019 for the first time and reached the interview stage but failed to clear it. He tried for a second attempt in 2022 and cleared the examination with his relentless efforts. He has been appointed as the Assistant Collector in the Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. It is part of the Saharanpur division.

