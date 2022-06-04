Google doodle honors Satyendra Nath Bose; what did the famous scientist study?

Satyendra Nath Bose, an Indian mathematician, and physicist was honored with a Google Doodle on June 4th. He communicated his quantum formulations to the great Albert Einstein on this day in 1924, and Einstein immediately recognized their significance.

Bose, who was born in Kolkata in 1894, developed a tendency of solving problems from an early age.

Bose went to Hindu School in Calcutta and then Presidency College in Calcutta, where he received the highest grades in both institutions, while a fellow student and future astronomer Meghnad Saha came in second.

He met teachers like Jagadish Chandra Bose, Prafulla Chandra Ray, and Naman Sharma, who inspired him to reach for the stars in life. He worked as a lecturer in the physics department of the Rajabazar Science College of the University of Calcutta from 1916 to 1921.

In 1919, Bose and Saha co-wrote the first English book on Einstein's special and general relativity, based on German and French translations of original works. In 1921, he became a Reader at the newly established University of Dhaka's Department of Physics (in present-day Bangladesh).

