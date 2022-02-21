Goa to re-open schools, offline this time

With standard operating protocols and Covid-19 precautions, Goa has resumed all offline schools for classes 1 to 12 on Monday.



The schools in the coastal state had moved to the online mode after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.



On Monday, the schools resumed offline sessions for Classes 1 to 12 as well as the pre-primary ones, Sawaikar said.



There is enthusiasm among students as they are returning to physical classes after such a gap, he said.



In the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases in Goa, the state education department had last week issued a circular for the resumption of offline classes from Monday.



The education department had also instructed schools to conduct the exams in offline mode only and not to make uniforms mandatory for students.



It had also said that timing concession, if required, may be given to students in initial days.



On Sunday, Goa reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, raising the infection tally in the state to 2,44,713 and the death toll to 3,792, as per official figures.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:25 PM IST