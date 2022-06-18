Goa to introduce 'virtual classrooms' across state

Panaji: On Friday Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state is preparing to introduce 'virtual classrooms' in all schools, so that one good teacher can teach students across the state.



While launching the class 7th regular curriculum teachers handbook under the Coding and Robotics Education in Schools (CARES), Sawant said that about 435 aided and non-aided schools in Goa will get such virtual classrooms.



"I have taken the education area very seriously. I have already asked for funds from the central government to introduce a 'Virtual classroom' in all schools. No sooner we get a nod from the central government, we will make it happen. This will help to guide and teach students by one good teacher at the time," Sawant said.



The Goa government had faced public wrath during the Covid pandemic when the lack of a mobile network had forced students to miss the online classes. Later, the government announced to increase the number of mobile network towers in the state.



Sawant said that not only the virtual classrooms, but his government is keen to introduce 'Vidhya Samiksha Kendra' to track students from class 1 to the 12th standard.



"We will track the students, we will monitor them and even teachers, how they teach," Sawant said.



He said that schools will be provided with computing devices as the government has started coding and robotic education in schools. The scheme was started in 2021.



Sawant said that the main objective of this concept was to develop competition and designing skill to prepare students for the demands of the digital world.



"we want to make Goa the model of knowledge and technology hub of the country, he said.



Sawant said that to take National Education Policy 2020 ahead, budgetary allocations have been made.



He had announced that the NEP will be implemented in institutes of higher education in Goa, including professional colleges from the next academic year.

