Goa schools resume on Feb 21, uniforms not mandatory; only exams offline

Panaji: When physical classes resume for grades 1 to 12 in Goa on February 21 after a coronavirus-induced break, school uniforms will not be mandatory, and students may be allowed time off in the early days, according to the state government.

Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar said in a circular that students may be given a timing concession if needed in the early days.

Exams should only be held in the offline mode, according to the circular, and school uniforms should not be required by authorities.

The Education Department has ordered the reopening of all schools, including pre-primary ones, from Monday (Feb 21).





Savaikar said the decision to reopen the schools has been taken in view of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state.

ALSO READ Tripura restricts political programmes on school premises

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:46 PM IST