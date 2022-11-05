Goa: Midday meal cooking costs hiked

Midday meal scheme | Wikimedia (Representative Image)

On Friday, the Goa government increased the cooking cost per student for its flagship midday meal scheme, which going to start from November 7, an official stated. The cooking cost per student for midday meal at pre-primary and primary schools is risen from Rs 7.11 to Rs 8, while for the secondary sections it has been hiked from Rs 7.45 to Rs 10, state director of education Shailesh Zingade told media.

Self-help groups, mahila mandals, and parent teachers associations that supply midday meals to students will get this benefit, he said.