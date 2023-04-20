 Goa: GCET 2023 registration process ends today at goacet.in; click here for direct link
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, i.e., goacet.in, to register themselves and apply for the examination. The registration process for GOA CET 2023 began on April 10.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
GCET 2023 registration | Photo- Istock Images

The Directorate of Technical Education, Goa, will close the registration process for the Goa Common Entrance Test 2023, GCET 2023 today, April 20.

As per the website, only candidates aspiring for admission to Engineering & Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2023. The GCET 2023 is scheduled for May 13 and 14, 2023.

Goa CET 2023 will be held on May 13 and 14. Results are likely to be announced by May 20.

GCET 2023 application fee is ₹2,000.

Direct link to apply for Goa GCET 2023 registration 

Steps to apply for GCET 2023:

  • Go to the official website at goacet.in.

  • Register with a valid email ID.

  • Login with the registered email ID and created password.

  • Fill the form and make payment.

  • Submit and save the confirmation page.

  • Take a hardcopy of the application form for future uses.

