Goa GBSHSE HSSC class 12th supplementary exams 2023 starts tomorrow; check schedule here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will begin the supplementary exam from tomorrow, June 2 for general and vocational students and will conclude on June 13. The Goa 12th supplementary exam will start at 2.30 pm and will end at 4.30 pm.

GBSHSE had earlier released the date sheet for the supplementary exam of Class 12. Students appearing for the Goa board supplementary exam this year can check and download the official schedule from the main website at gbshse.in.

The Goa Board has advised all appearing candidates to be present at the examination hall by 2 pm on all specified days. The entry of students beyond 30 minutes will not be permitted.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for these candidates will be held from June 14. The detailed schedule of the practical examination will be notified later via the heads of the institutes.

Goa board had declared the Class 12 result on May 6. The overall pass percentage this year is 95.46 per cent. Boy’s pass percentage is 95.03 per cent while girl’s pass percentage stood at 95.88 per cent.

A total of 19,802 students appeared for the HSSC exam this year. Out of which, 9,930 are male candidates and 9,872 are female students. 18,497 candidates passed the 12th exam.

“Under no circumstances, examinations shall be postponed even though any day is declared a public holiday,” reads the official notice.

GOA CLASS 12 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM SCHEDULE 2023:

English Language: June 2

Konkani, Marathi and Portuguese: June 3

Secretarial Practice, Psychology, Mathematics, Mathematics and statistics: June 5

Political Science, Business Studies and Chemistry: June 6

Biology, Economics and Economics (CWSN): June 7

Accountancy, History and Physics: June 8

Hindi and Hindi (CWSN): June 9

Sociology, Co-operation and Computer Science: June 10

Retail, Media Entertainment, Electronics-Installation Technician and Electronics-field technician: June 12

Geography and Geography (CWSN): June 13.