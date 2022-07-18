Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 result out, here's how to check at dte.goa.gov.in |

The results of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa. The Goa GCET result for 2022 can be seen on the DTE's official website, dte.goa.gov.in. The Goa CET results for more than 3,000 students have been released. The candidates don't require any login information to view their GCET results.

Here's how to check result:

Go to the official website dte.goa.gov.in.

Select the 'GCET Results' tab.

Now, tap on the 'Click here to download' link.

GCET result PDF will be appear on your screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.

On July 11 and 12, the GCET entrance exam for 2022 was conducted. At 16 examination centers in Goa, including Tiswadi, Cujira (Bambolim), Panaji, Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, Ponda (Farmagudi), Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim, and Dharbandora, the common entrance exam was conducted.