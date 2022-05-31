Goa Board results tomorrow; learn how to download

IStock

Goa: GBSHSE will announce the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) SSC public examination result on June 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm. In order to check the results of students who have taken the GBSHSE SSC, or Class 10, April examination 2022, they need to access the official website- gbshse.info.

“This is the reference to the declaration of result of SSC public examination April 2022 on June 1, 2022, at 5:30 pm. As you are aware that the SSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvirim Goa in Two Terminal systems, one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022,” said GBSHSE in the official notice.

In April 2022, the Goa board SSC examination was held at 173 sub-centers throughout the state. The consolidated results sheets will be available to students on June 3, 2022.

To check Goa Board SSC 2022 Results:

Candidates must go to the official Goa board website- gbshse.info Click the link on the homepage that reads Goa SSC result link Enter your login credentials and click on Submit GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the SSC 10th result and take a printout for further references

The GBSHSE Class 10 result was declared based on an internal assessment last year, and a special scheme was designed to finalize results based on Class 9 and Class 10 internal marks for the March 21 exams. The pass percentage for Goa board SSC 2021 was 99.72%