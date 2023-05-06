Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE to declare Class 12 results today at 4:30 pm

Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to download the result and mark sheet. | FPJ

GBSHSE Results 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results for the Goa Board HSSC examination today evening at 4:30 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for Goa board Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. The state board will also announce a lit of toppers along with the results.

Read Also NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

The results will be announced at the press conference at Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to download the result and mark sheet.

Websites to check for GOA Board HSSC result 2023

- gbshse.info

- gbshse.gov.in

- results.gbshsegoa.net

Steps to check GOA board HSSC result 2023:

Go to the official website at gbshse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the recent announcements section

Then click on the ‘Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link.

Fill out the captcha and enter the seat number or roll number

Post submitting the details, Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Go through the details and download it.

Take its printout for future reference.

This year, the HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023.

The Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational examinations were conducted at 20 examination centres across the state.

This year a total of 19802 candidates appeared for the Goa Board HSSC examination, out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

A total of 5064 candidates appeared for the Arts stream,

6077 candidates appeared for the commerce stream,

5380 candidates appeared for the science stream and

3281 candidates appeared for vocational.