Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE term 1, 2 consolidated marksheet today

On Tuesday, May 24, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the consolidated result of the HSSC or Class 12 final exams.

Scorecards will be accessible through gbshse.info's school login.

The GBSHSE HSSC exam 2022 was conducted in two terms. According to an official announcement, there will be no separate mark sheets for each term, and instead, a combined mark sheet will be produced, listing the marks obtained by candidates in each term.

“There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it,” reads an official statement.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:12 PM IST