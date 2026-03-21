Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2026 OUT At results.gbshsegoa.net; Direct Link Here

Goa HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) issued the GBSHSE 12th result 2026 today, March 21, 2026, at 5 p.m. Students can see the Goa HSSC Results 2026 on the official websites at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.gov.in. They need to provide their seat number, school index, and birthday in order to view the Goa HSSC result 2026 online. Beginning on March 25, 2026, schools will receive the Goa HSSC consolidated result sheets through their login at service1.gbshse.in.

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Statistics

For the current year, a total of 17,283 regular students appeared for the Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 examination, including 8,203 boys and 9,080 girls. Out of these, 16,067 students successfully passed, while 23 cases have been kept reserved. Among them, 7,538 boys and 8,529 girls cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.96%, with boys recording a pass percentage of 91.89% and girls outperforming slightly at 93.93%.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Exam details

Exam conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026

A total of 17,283 students appeared for the Goa HSSC exam in 2026

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students must follow the correct message format:

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 56263

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 58888

Type: GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send to 5676750

Type: GB12SEAT NUMBER and send to 54242

The result will be delivered directly to the registered mobile number via SMS

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via online

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board's websites, such as gbshse.gov.in and the result portal.

Step 2: In the section containing the most recent announcements, find the "Goa HSSC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your seat number, school index number, date of birth, or registration ID as indicated on your admit card.

Step 4: Enter the data to confirm your overall performance and grades.

Step 5: Download, store, and print the marksheet for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Goa HSSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can take the following actions to download the result from Digilocker:

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or website and sign in.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and login credentials.

Step 3: Choose "Pull Partner Documents."

Step 4: Select the Goa Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Step 5: Choose the Goa HSSC Marksheet.

Step 6: Enter the passing year and roll number.

Step 7: After downloading the digital marksheet, save it.

Step 8: Students can safely store the document in their DigiLocker account for future use.