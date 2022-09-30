Global Student Accommodation platform UniAcco expands services to Australia

Australia | Unsplash

UniAcco, a global prop-tech student accommodation platform announced the expansion of its services to the Australian market today. The platform, which provides students with premium housing facilities located in the vicinity of their universities and colleges, has listed over 150k+ beds across cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane and plans to expand to other cities including Canberra. They aim to reach out to over 800k students from across the globe this year.

Many Indian students are of the view that finding a good accommodation can be immensely difficult considering various other challenges like cost and location. In view of addressing this, UniAcco aims to provide properties that are verified by student housing experts and top real estate developers to guarantee a top-notch living experience and a stress-free university experience. The cost of these properties includes utility expenses like Wi-Fi, room cleaning service and other amenities like gym, swimming pool, free, laundry, etc. Students can choose from a wide range of properties which are well connected to universities in these cities including flats, studio apartments, private apartments, among others. "Within three years of inception, UniAcco has become the largest student accommodation marketplace in the UK, with this success, we aim to expand to other popular education destinations to ease the accommodation experience for students. In order to achieve this we have listed over 3 Million+ beds on the platform globally and aim to reach out to over 800K students from across the globe," said Mr Amit Singh, Founder, UniAcco.