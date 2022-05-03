GJ Board: Classes 1-8 to be promoted despite results

Jitu Vaghani, the Education Minister of Gujarat declared that all the students in the State of Gujrat between Class 1 and Class 8 would be given mass promotion due to the pandemic, irrespective of their marks.

Though examinations will be held for the students between the above stated grades, the results of those exams will not affect the promotion of the students to the next grade.

All the government, aided and private schooling institutions that are affiliated to the Gujarat Higher and Secondary schooling Education Board(GHSEB) have to abide by this decision taken by the Ministry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:14 PM IST