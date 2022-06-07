e-Paper Get App

Girls Score Better Than Boys In Assam Board Exam 2022

This year's examination attracted a total of 4,05,582 students, with 2,29,131 passing.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education(SEBA), Assam, announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2022, popularly known as the Class 10 exam, and the Assam High Madrasa Examination on Tuesday.

This year's overall pass rate for the HSLC examination is 56.49 percent. The pass rate for this year's High Madrasa Examination was 54.73 percent.

According to the results of the HSLC, boys outperformed girls by 4.31 percent.

65,176 students received a first division grade of more than 60%, while 99,854 students received a second division grade of less than 60%. A total of 64,101 pupils received a third-place finish.

Distinction Marks (510 and above) were earned by 8,373 pupils, while star marks were earned by 14,047 students (450 and above).

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary's High School in North Lakhimpur, Lakhimpur district, has won the 2022 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination with a score of 597 out of 600.

Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari, came in second place with a total score of 596 points.

article-image

