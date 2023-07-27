Girl Student Flung Into Air, Falls 15 feet Away After Being Hit by Speeding Jaguar in K’taka | IANS

Raichur: The video of a girl student being tossed into the air and falling 15 feet away after being hit by a speeding Jaguar car in Raichur has gone viral on social media, shocking people.

The Karnataka police have swung into action and have recommended suspension of the driving license of the car driver. The police are also initiating legal action against the bike driver who took a U-turn recklessly, resulting in the accident.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 18 on the Railway Station Road in front of the Ram Mandir. The video footage of 34 seconds shows the bike rider taking the U-turn without noticing the speeding car coming from behind.

In a bid to avoid collision with the bike, the car driver takes the vehicle to the extreme left and loses control. However, the vehicle hits the bike and also crashes into three girl students walking on the side of the road.

One of the girls collapses on the spot and another gets tossed into the air and falls 15 feet away from the spot. Both the students had a miraculous escape and sustained only minor injuries. The bike rider suffered a leg fracture, the police said.

The bike rider was identified as Shivaraj Patil. The students are Shivamangala, a resident of Boomanagunda near Devadurga town and Jyothi from Bevinooru village in Siriwara taluk. The doctors who did a preliminary check-up have stated that both are safe and have not suffered internal injuries.

The police have launched a hunt for the owner of the Jaguar car Mohammad Sharif, who had disappeared after the incident. The police probe has revealed that he is the third owner of the vehicle. The car has been seized.

