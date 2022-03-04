Girl assaulted outside school, video goes viral

New Delhi: The video of a schoolgirl being assaulted by her female friend outside Gitanjali school in New Delhi's Sant Nagar neighbourhood went viral. After then, the police filed a report.

A senior Police officer of Burari police station said, "We received a complaint on March 2 from the family members of the girl where they had written that the video of their daughter getting beaten up has gone viral on social media." The victim, a schoolgirl, had an argument with one of her friends after which a fight broke out outside the school, the officer added.

According to him, a case has been filed under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing harm), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (Punishment for theft), 356 (Assault or criminal force in the attempt to commit theft), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

The officer further stated that the very next day, another person was assaulted outside the same school and the video of that incident is also going viral. Police have received a complaint about that as well.

"It is a fight after a quarrel among students, though every angle is being investigated," added the officer.

ALSO READ Mumbai-based journalist assualted by another woman passenger during Uber ride

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST