GIMS Greater Noida PGDM admissions 2024 open | Representative Image

GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS), Greater Noida has invited applications for admission to two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2024 programme. Here is the official website - gims.net.in.

GIMS Greater Noida PGDM programme offers dual specialisations in different fields. Interested and eligible candidates can apply either in online/ offline mode before the application submission deadline.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have cleared the bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (for General category) and a minimum of 45% marks (only for Reserved Category SC/ST). Along with a valid CMAT/ CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ GIMS Aptitude Test (GAT) score.

Candidates appearing or waiting for final year examinations can apply for the PGDM programme.

Admission Process

Final selection to GIMS Greater Noida PGDM programme will be based on the applicant’s profile, academic record, entrance test scores MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ GIMS Aptitude Test (GAT), performance in the group discussion and interview/ presentation/ essay round.