GIM's annual cultural, music, and food festival to be held on March 4, 5





Inception, the annual cultural, music, and food festival, of Goa Institute of Management, has been officially launched and is scheduled to happen on March 4th and 5th 2022. The festival is set to witness some big names from the Indian music and stand-up industry this time.



The flagship event, ‘Inception’ – the Annual Cultural & Food Festival is a two-day national-level event that attracts over 1100 people each day.



Events celebrate art through dancing, singing, band performances, and more. The festival concludes with a grand musical concert by well-known rock bands and musicians. Being one of the most famous food festivals in the city, various food brands from Goa set up their stalls on the GIM campus.



In the past, Inception has witnessed several names from the world of music and stand-up comedy including artists like Rahul Subramanian, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Black In White, Kabir Café, Abhishek Upamanyu, and many more.



For any details/collaborations, contact us at inception@gim.ac.in or call us on 7600327918

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:11 PM IST