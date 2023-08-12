UP: Female Student Among 2 Suspended For Sharing Objectionable Photos Of Girls In Ghazipur Medical College

Incident At Homeopathic College Causes Stir As Students Share Inappropriate Content | Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh: In a concerning incident at Ghazipur Homeopathic Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, a group of BHMS students allegedly shared objectionable photos and videos of their roommates. The explicit content was reportedly sent to a senior student.

It is alleged that Mantasha Kazmi, a first-year student of Homeopathic Medical College, was making videos by clicking objectionable photographs of female students living with her. And the photos were sent to a senior student Mohammad Amir.

According to sources, the incident came to light when the victims discovered that their private photos and videos had been shared without their consent. Distressed by this invasion of privacy, the affected students reported the matter to the college authorities.

Following their complaint, the matter was investigated in which the allegations were found to be true. This led to the suspension of both students for 6 months.

In addition, the victim girl students had collectively complained on August 7 that BHMS second-year Mohammad Aamir, along with the help of his junior BHMS first-year student Mantasha Kazmi, made objectionable photos and videos of other girl students and started blackmailing many girl students based on that.

An inquiry committee has been constituted which will submit its report in a month. Based on which further action will be taken.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)