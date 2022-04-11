Ghaziabad school shut for three days after 2 students test Covid positive

Ghaziabad: According to a letter sent to parents by the school principal on Sunday, a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was closed for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID.

Two students from standards 3 and 9 remained absent for three days. After enquiring, the school received the information of their testing positive for COVID. Acting upon the information school administration decided that classes from Monday to Wednesday of the school would be conducted through online mode of education. "All of us truly believe that Prevention is Better than Cure. As two positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in our school, the School Management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next three days(April 11 to April 13) in order to break the chain. We will continue imparting education through online classes," said the letter by the Principal.



The letter further added that the normal classes will resume after Easter Holidays.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:26 AM IST