Get Your 'Dream Job' in 2023 With These 12 Resume Building Tips

A well-crafted resume is a powerful tool that can open many opportunities. It serves as a first impression for potential employers. Creating a standout resume may feel like a daunting task; however, with the right guidance, you can create a compelling resume. Here are some tips to help you get started:

1. Conduct Research: Go beyond the job scope and explore the company. Understanding their values will help you add relevant information to your resume.

2. Customize Templates: While there are many templates available on the internet, choose one that suits your taste and customize it with appropriate fonts and colors. Avoid plagiarism; instead, create original content.

3. Begin with a Cover Letter: Introduce yourself to the employer by writing a compelling cover letter. Tailor each cover letter to the specific job, highlighting important information such as your experiences and goals.

4. Use Relevant Keywords: Use words and phrases related to the job description to shape your resume. This shows the employer that you understand the job requirements and expectations.

5. Highlight Your Education: As a student, your education is a vital component of your resume. Include your institute name, anticipated graduation date, degree or program, and any relevant coursework or academic projects. Mention any certificates or specialized training you have obtained.

6. Emphasize Skills and Experiences: Prioritize skills and experiences that directly apply to the job you're applying for. Including relevant experiences showcases your abilities and qualifications for a particular job.

7. Focus on Transferable Skills: Highlight both technical skills (e.g., software proficiency, language proficiency) and soft skills (e.g., communication, teamwork, problem-solving) gained through various experiences.

8. Demonstrate Extracurricular Involvement: Include participation in clubs, sports teams, community service, or leadership roles to showcase your interests, passion, time management skills, and ability to take initiative and contribute to your community.

9. Be Concise and Well-structured. Keep your resume concise and well-structured. Employers often review a large number of resumes, so ensure that your achievements, skills, and qualifications are easily understood at a glance. Create a smooth flow of content.

10. Proofread and Edit: Thoroughly proofread your resume to eliminate errors and ensure consistency in format, font sizes, and punctuation. Seek honest feedback from a trusted individual, mentor, or career advisor, and be open to making changes.

11. Update Your Online Presence: Align your resume with your online presence. Review your social media profiles and ensure they present a professional image. Update your LinkedIn profile with relevant skills and a comprehensive summary. Include your up-to-date full name, phone number, and email address. Portals like Rojgarmatra.com give you comprehensive career choices in the skilled and semi-skilled segments.

12. Address Your Application Correctly: Address your application to the specific person concerned in the organization or the HR team.

The author for the article is Siddharth Chaturvedi, Director at the AISECT Group of Universities