GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: Here's how to check via SMS, DigiLocker if site not working

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC or class 10 board exam results on June 1 at 5.30 pm.

Students awaiting the results can visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.info to check the results once they are out.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Open the official website of GBSHSE i.e- https://gbshse.info/

Step 2: Click on the link- “Goa SSC Result 2022”

Step 3: Fill out your required information such as date of birth, roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on submit and you will be able to see the result on your screens

Step 5: Download the results copy and save.

Steps to check via SMS:

To check score via SMS facility, Goa board SSC students can type Goa, then their 10 seat number and send it to 56263 or 58888. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS, once declared.

Steps to check via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store if not downloaded already. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhaar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and then click on submit.

Step 4: Login using the required details.

Step 5: Now, click on the Goa board under the ‘education’ tab.

Step 6: Select the option- GBSHSE SSC exam result 2022.

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.