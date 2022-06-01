 
GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: Here's how to check via SMS, DigiLocker if site not working

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC or class 10 board exam results on June 1 at 5.30 pm.

Students awaiting the results can visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.info to check the results once they are out.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Open the official website of GBSHSE i.e- https://gbshse.info/

Step 2: Click on the link- “Goa SSC Result 2022”

Step 3: Fill out your required information such as date of birth, roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on submit and you will be able to see the result on your screens

Step 5: Download the results copy and save.

Steps to check via SMS:

To check score via SMS facility, Goa board SSC students can type Goa, then their 10 seat number and send it to 56263 or 58888. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS, once declared.

Steps to check via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store if not downloaded already. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhaar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and then click on submit.

Step 4: Login using the required details.

Step 5: Now, click on the Goa board under the ‘education’ tab.

Step 6: Select the option- GBSHSE SSC exam result 2022.

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

