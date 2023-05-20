 GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 out at results.gbshsegoa.net, direct link here
Goa board SSC result can be checked at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using seat number, school index number and date of birth (DoB).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 out | Wikipedia (Representative)

Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC or Class 10 exam results today. 

Goa board SSC result can be checked at results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using seat number, school index number and date of birth (DoB). 

GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24 at 31.

Goa board SSC result 2023: 96.6 per cent students pass

The pass percentage in Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent, better than last year's 92.7 per cent. 

A total of 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.

Steps to check Goa board SSC result 2023:

  • Go to results.gbshsegoa.net.

  • Go to the result page.

  • Select SSC result.

  • Enter the asked information and submit. 

  • Check your Goa board result.

