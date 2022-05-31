e-Paper Get App

Goa Board Class 10 result 2022: Date and time out

The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) declared the SSC or class 10 result date and time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Education Desk

As per the announcement, the result will be out at 5:30 pm on June 1, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can view their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

This year, the results will be announced through a press conference beginning at 5:30 pm on June 1 in the conference hall of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa, hosted by the Chairman of the Board- Bhagirath G. Shetye.

