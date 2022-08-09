GBSHSE announces dates for SSC, HSC exams

e-Paper Get App

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released time table for the SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) exams.

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
The application process for both the SSC as well as HSSC exams has begun on August 8, the candidates can apply on the official website- gbshse.in. The application fees for both the SSC, HSSC exams for general category candidates is Rs 1,200.

GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Exam Dates: Check Schedule

SSC Exam Schedule

Theory Exam

  • First Term- November 10

  • Second Term- April 1

Practical Exam

  • NSQF Subjects- March 3 onwards

  • Science (General & CWSN)/ Geography (CWSN)/ History (CWSN)- March 1 onwards

  • Pre- Vocational/ CWSN special subjects- March 13 onwards.

HSSC Practical Exam Schedule

  • Practical Exam (General)- February 1

  • Audit of Vocational Courses- February 1

  • NSQF practical- February 7.

Important checklist for candidates appearing for Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exams:

  1. Candidates who are either re-appearing for the exam or the ones who are appearing as ITI category/private category students must contact their schools for online submission of the exam forms.

  2. Candidates who appeared in March 2022 and are re-appearing this time, must answer all first term and second term in the subjects where they have scored grade H or grade I.

  3. The GBSHSE also stated that candidates who have passed the exam but want to improve in a particular subject must apply, under the scheme of improvement of marks with entire year syllabus in March 2023.

