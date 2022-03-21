GATE COAP 2022: Registration begins at coap.iitb.ac.in, know how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun the online registration process for the COAP 2022 Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). Candidates who wish to enroll in IITs, IISc Bangalore, and Public Sector Units (PSUs) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results should register at coap.iitb.ac.in.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for registered candidates to select a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme at one of the participating institutes or a job offer from one of the participating public sector units (PSU).

Candidates must also apply separately to the respective Institute for MTech admission in addition to COAP 2022. The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats based on their selection criteria, and the admission status will be published on the COAP portal.

Here's how to register

1. Visit the official website, coap.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'Register' link.

3. Enter all the required details.

4. Afte registration, candidates will receive the login information on their registered mobile number.

5. Login using the ID and password.

6. Apply to the institutes in which you are willing to take admission from the institute's official website.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:23 PM IST