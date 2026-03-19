GATE 2026 Results Releasing Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Final Answer Key Already Released

GATE 2026 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) today, March 19, 2026. The GATE 2026 Result is available for viewing and downloading at gate2026.iitg.ac.in for those who took the aptitude test.

Participants must enter their enrolment ID and password on the portal in order to view the GATE 2025 Result.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 final answer key was made public by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. On February 22, IIT Guwahati posted the candidate response sheets, master question papers, and preliminary answer keys on the GOAPS portal.

GATE 2026 Result: Important dates

Opening of GOAPS: August 28, 2025

Closing Date of Regular Online Registration: October 7, 2025

Closing Date of Extended Online Registration (With Late Fee): October 13, 2025

Opening Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: October 28, 2025

Closing Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: November 10, 2025

Admit Cards Available for Download: January 13, 2026

GATE 2026 Examination Dates:

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of Results:

March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Result: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must enter their login credentials and click the submit button after a new page loads.

Step 4: The GATE 2025 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: For your records, download and print the GATE 2025 Scorecard.

GATE 2026 Scorecard Issuance by IIT Guwahati

Date of Start:

On March 27, 2026, IIT Guwahati will start distributing GATE 2026 scorecards to qualified candidates.

Free Access:

Until May 31, 2026, candidates can use their enrolment ID to download the scorecard for free on the GOAPS portal.

Paid Access:

- Candidates can purchase the scorecard for INR 500 after May 31.

- Paid scorecards can be requested until December 31, 2026.

Portal

Scorecards are available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The scorecard can be utilised for PSU employment and MTech admissions, and it will be valid for three years. Before COAP 2026 counselling starts, candidates interested in continuing their education at IITs must get their scorecard as soon as possible and begin registering at the relevant IITs.

GOAP Counselling

IIT Guwahati will host GOAP counselling in 2026. The expected date has not yet been made public. However, the MTech entry registration process will shortly begin at the relevant IITs. Several IITs, such as IIT Madras, IIT Gandhinagar, and IIT Hyderabad, have announced their start dates on their websites. Applications for the IISc Bangalore GATE 2026 must be submitted by March 31. Registration is currently open.