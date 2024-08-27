GATE 2025: Registrations Open Tomorrow, Check Important Documents To Keep Ready

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on August 28, 2024. Eligible candidates can visit the official IIT Roorkee website for details.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in city centers divided into eight zones, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.



The applications for the entrance exam can be filled online only at GATE 2025 website. Link Here

Registration Process:

Studnets are required to submit the following documents along with the online applications to complete the GATE 2025 registration process:

High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the information brochure.

High quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified in the information brochure.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have name, date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.