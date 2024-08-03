 GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2025 |

GATE 2025 Registrations: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) registration window will be open to applicants from August 24, 2024. Applicants will be able to navigate the registration link on the GATE's official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities. 

For more details, the candidates can visit GATE 2025 website, i.e., https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/

The GATE 2025 exam is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. There will be exams in the afternoon and morning sessions on all of these days. Computer-based testing (CBT) will be utilised to deliver the GATE 2025 exam. For GATE 2025, there will be thirty exam papers in total. The test papers will be in English only. Applicants are free to take any or all of the approved two-paper test combinations.

The last day to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is September 26, 2024.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will host the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IISc and seven IITs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, are conducting this examination jointly.

Read Also
XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Direct Registration Link Inside; Apply Now!
article-image

Important Documents Required for Application

Candidate's Photo

Candidate's Signature Photo

Category (SC, ST) certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable))

Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable)

Aadhar Card/Pan Card/Passport/Voter ID Photo

The photo ID must contain

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Unique photo ID number

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

GATE 2025 Registrations Begin August 24; Check List Of Important Documents Here!

Delhi University Announces Academic Calendar For First Year UG Students; Classes To Start From...

Delhi University Announces Academic Calendar For First Year UG Students; Classes To Start From...

BPSC Teacher And Principal Preliminary Exam To Be Held On August 16; Check Full Details Here

BPSC Teacher And Principal Preliminary Exam To Be Held On August 16; Check Full Details Here

Watch: Another Student Hospitalised Due To Electrocution At Delhi's Coaching Centre

Watch: Another Student Hospitalised Due To Electrocution At Delhi's Coaching Centre

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2024 Now Available!

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2024 Now Available!