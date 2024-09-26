GATE 2025: Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today; Exams Starts From This Date

GATE 2025 |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 registration window (without a late fee) today, September 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by filling out the GATE 2025 application form on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

However, the GATE 2025 registration with a late fee will close on October 7. According to the official brochure, the GATE 2025 admit card will be issued on January 2, and the GATE 2025 result will be announced on March 19. Candidates will be able to download their GATE 2025 scorecards from March 28 to May 31.

Application Fee

The GATE 2025 application fee must be paid online through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI to complete the registration process. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and female categories are required to pay Rs 900 per paper. All other candidates, including foreign nationals, must pay Rs 1,800 per paper. A late fee of Rs 500 applies for applications submitted between September 26 and October 7.

Exam Date & Timings

IIT Roorkee will conduct the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, for admission to master's programmes offered by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The exam will be held in two shifts daily: the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (IST), and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (IST). The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode, with 30 papers in total, and a duration of 3 hours.

Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents for GATE 2025 registration:

- High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph

- High-quality image of the candidate’s signature

- Scanned copy of SC/ST certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

- Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

- Scanned copy of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

- Scanned copy of a Certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable)

- Scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (Aadhaar-UID preferred, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID)

The photo ID must include the candidate's name, date of birth, and unique photo ID number, and it must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification.