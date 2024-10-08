 GATE 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee extended, Apply Now At gate2025.iitr.ac.in
GATE 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee extended, Apply Now At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee has extended the GATE 2025 registration window with a late fee until October 11, 2024, following numerous requests from candidates. The application fee is ₹1,400 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹2,300 for all others. GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with 30 objective-type test papers available.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced an extension of the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, allowing candidates to apply with a late fee. Interested applicants can find the direct link on the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The deadline for registration with a late fee has been extended to October 11, 2024, following numerous requests from candidates. The official website states, “Due to several requests from applicants, the closing date for the extended online registration/application process (With Late Fee) is now extended to 11:59 PM, October 11, 2024 (Friday).”

The application fee, including the late fee, is ₹1,400 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹2,300 for all other applicants, including foreign nationals.

How to Apply for GATE 2025

Eligible candidates can complete their application by following these steps:

1. Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Click on the GATE 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3. Fill in the required registration details on the new page.

4. Submit the form and log in to your account.

5. Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Click submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

GATE 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with examinations taking place in two sessions each day: forenoon and afternoon. There will be 30 test papers, and the exams will be conducted in English and will consist entirely of objective-type questions.

For more details, candidates are encouraged to check the official IIT GATE website.

