 GATE 2025: Apply Now To Avoid Late Fees; Deadline For Regular Registration Closes Today!
After this, applications can be submitted with late fees until October 7. The exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. Candidates must meet eligibility requirements and provide necessary documents.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
The deadline to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee ends today, October 3. Those who haven't submitted their applications yet can do so until 11:59 PM on the official site, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The previous deadline was September 26.

For those applying after today, the application period with late fees will remain open until October 7. The application fees are ₹900 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD applicants, while all other candidates must pay ₹1,800 during the regular application period. If applying between October 4 and 7, the fees increase to ₹1,400 for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates, and ₹2,300 for everyone else. Each candidate can apply for a maximum of two test papers.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various test centers across the country, with two shifts each day. Details about the admit card release and other information will be provided later.

To be eligible, candidates need a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. Those in their third year or higher of an undergraduate program can also apply. Professional certifications equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees, recognized by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC, will also qualify.

Applicants must prepare the following documents:

A high-quality image of their photograph, as specified in the information brochure.

A high-quality image of their signature, also per the brochure guidelines.

A scanned copy of the category certificate (SC/ST) in PDF format, if applicable.

A scanned copy of the PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

A scanned copy of a Dyslexia certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

A scanned copy of a valid photo ID (preferably Aadhaar, but also accepted are Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License) that includes the candidate's name, date of birth, and identification number. Candidates must bring the original ID on the exam day for verification.

To apply for GATE 2025, visit the official site here.

