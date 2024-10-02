 GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More
GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More

The GATE examination is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with results expected to be announced on March 19. Admit cards will be available starting January 2.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the online application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 without a late fee tomorrow.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website. For those applying with a late fee, the final submission date is October 7, 2024. The GATE examination is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, with results expected to be announced on March 19. Admit cards will be available starting January 2.

GATE 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the "Apply Online" tab.

Complete the registration process.

Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Save a copy for your records.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate program, or have completed a recognized degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per paper): ₹900

Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper): ₹1,800

Examination Duration

The GATE 2025 examination will last for 3 hours (or 4 hours for candidates requiring compensatory time) and will consist of 65 questions worth a total of 100 marks. The exam will automatically conclude once the allotted time has expired.

