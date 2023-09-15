GATE 2024 Registrations To Close On This Date | Check details here

Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on September 29, 2023. Those who have yet to complete the GATE 2024 application process can do so by accessing the official GATE 2024 website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, IISc Bengaluru will close the registration window for GATE 2024 on September 29, 2023. The closing date of the extended period with an additional fee is October 13.

IISc Bengaluru will conduct GATE 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

How to Register?

Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE, i.e., gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'login' tab and then proceed to register yourself.

Step 3: Log in to your account and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your application.

Important Dates

Last date of registration: September 29. 2023

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 13, 2023

Modifications in GATE 2024 application: November 7 to 11, 2023

Availability of GATE admit cards for download: January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 Examinations: February 3, 4, 10, 11, 2024

Candidate's response available on the application portal: February 16, 2024

Answer keys available on the application portal: February 21, 2024

GATE 2024 Result date: March 16, 2024