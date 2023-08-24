GATE 2024 Registration Starts Today; Know How To Apply

Representative Image

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. According to the website, registration for the exam will begin tomorrow, August 24, 2023, at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the schedule, the registration window will open tomorrow, August 24, 2023, and candidates will be able to apply through September 29, 2023. The extended application period ends on October 13, 2023.

GATE 2024 will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions on the scheduled dates: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

How To Register?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for GATE 2024 Application.

Register yourself and note down the login details.

Now click on the login page and use your personal login credentials.

Hit the Submit option.

Educational Qualification Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024

"GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers and from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results." reads the official website.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)