GATE 2024 Registration Ongoing At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Bengaluru: The application forms for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 are underway. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application forms for GATE 2024 is September 29.

Tentative schedule for GATE 2024 Exam:

February 3, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

February 4, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

February 10, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm



February 11, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

GATE 2024 Eligibility criteria:

According to the official website, candidates are advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2024. Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

Here is the direct link to apply

Steps to Apply for GATE 2024 Online Form:

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Then go to 'Login' tab on the home page.

Visit the login window at “goaps.iisc.ac.in/login” and Register.

Enter login credentials like email ID, password.

Proceed to fill the GATE application form by entering personal, academic details.

Pay the registration fee and uploaded the requisite documents.

Download a copy of filled GATE application form for future reference.