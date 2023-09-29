GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

GATE 2024 registration | Representative image

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will end the registration for GATE 2023 on September 29, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do it through the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates can modify the application form from November 7 to November 11, 2023. The extended period will end on October 13, 2023.

The admit cards for the GATE 2023 exam will be available on January 3, 2024 .Meanwhile the exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2024

Application Fee for GATE 2024:

For Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates: Rs. 900/- on regular period and ₹1400/- for extended period.

For other candidates the application fees is ₹1800/- for regular period and ₹2300/- for extended period.

Steps to apply GATE 2024:

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on registration link and enter the required details.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.