GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Here!

Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The final date to register for GATE 2024 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The registration deadline for GATE 2024 has been moved from September 29 to October 13 in accordance with the most recent schedule. Before the extended registration window closes, everyone who has not yet submitted their applications may do so.

The extended period from September 30 to October 13 will also be subject to the late fee. The admission exam has been scheduled on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 by the exam authority.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 registration'

Register yourself first and then proceed with the application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the GATE 2024 registration form and save it for future reference

GATE 2024 registration fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs. 1800, while those from the SC, ST, PwD, and female groups must pay Rs. 900.

The exam is being administered by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Government of India.

For GATE 2024, a total of 30 test papers—full papers and sectional papers—will be assigned. Candidates will have the option of taking one or both of the two exam papers that can be taken together. The scores are good for three years after the results are announced.